Anambra Police operatives have arrested two members of an armed gang specializing in terrorising residents in the Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed the arrest in a press release, said the gang of hoodlums engaged the police when they were intercepted.

The press release read: “Police Personnel in Obosi, while on patrol on 20/7/2023 at about 11:30 pm, intercepted a 3-man criminal gang riding in a tricycle around Littlewood Estate.

“The gang, which engaged Police Operatives in a firefight, bowed to the superior firepower of the Operatives, who arrested two of them with gunshot wounds.

“Two Berreta Pistols and two rounds of ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums. The third suspect managed to escape.

“The arrested suspects are Amaechi Precious ‘M’ aged 25 years from Obosi and Almazer Avalumo ‘M’ aged 25 years from Adikpo in Benue State.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye has charged Police Officers to sustain the fight against criminal elements wherever they may be lurking.

