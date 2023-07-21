The immediate past Oyo commissioners, Mr Segun Olayiwola (Lands and Housing), Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun (Information, Culture, and Tourism), Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye (Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters), are among the next batch of commissioner nominees to be screened by the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The nine-man list of commissioner nominees forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly by Governor Seyi Makinde also includes the immediate past Chairman of Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Mr Dotun Oyelade; retired Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission, Mr Williams Akinfunmilayo; former deputy chiefs of staff, Mr Ademola Ojo, and Mr Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola. Others are Mr Abiodun Aikomo and Professor Abdulwaheed Soliu.

At Friday’s plenary, presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Abiodun Fadeyi, the nominees are mandated to appear for screening next Tuesday.

Upon their expected confirmation, the nine nominees will add to the seven persons who had earlier been confirmed commissioners. Those earlier confirmed are Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Akinola Ojo, Professor Musibau Babatunde, Professor Daud Sangodoyin, Mr Seun Ashamu, Mrs Fausat Joke Sanni, and Mrs Toyin Balogun.

