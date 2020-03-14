Anambra police arrests 122 suspects, recovers cars, other criminal items

The Anambra State Police Command on Saturday paraded 122 suspects whose offences ranged from murder, armed robbery, impersonation, car snatching, gun-running, and cultism.

They were paraded at the command’s headquarters Amaowbia, Awka, by the PPRO, SP Haruna Mohammed who represent the state Commissioner, Mr. John Abang.

Abang who said the suspects were arrested from their various crime scenes by the command special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), added that 2000 pieces of live cartridges, two locally made single barrels short guns leaf suspected to be cannabis Sativa were recovered.

Other exhibits recovered in their possession includes ten (10) locally made pistols, Eleven(11) machetes , Nine (09) cartridges, nine (09) battle axes, one (01)fabricated gun, three (03) cult regalia, eight (08) daggers, three(03 ) barrets, three (03) swords, seven (07) improvised bunkers for inhaling substances suspected to be cocaine, five recovered cars, among others.

The commissioner further explained that 108 cultists were among the suspects, paraded, adding that they were caught by Special Ant-Cult Squad (SPACS) in various locations across the state.

Others criminals paraded include; one Angus Chukwebuka Nwankwo ‘m’ aged 30 years and Chidiebere Omeyi ‘m’ aged 20 years respectively, the suspects had on 27/2/2020 lured a Facebook user simply identified as Willswags from Owerri in Imo State to Nanka. After robbing the victim of his belongings, suspects allegedly killed and dumped his body inside the bush at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of the State.

He said the suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime and led police to the bush in Nanka where the decomposing body of the victim was found. Corpse deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

He added one Tecno phone, a property of the victim was recovered as an exhibit from the suspect.

Fake soldiers, David Otto of Ogbadibo LGA and Joseph Donga of Buruku LGA all ‘m’ of Benue State were also arrested by the Police operatives attached to Ozubulu division.

The suspects were caught dressed in complete Army Camouflage and have all confessed to be fake soldiers voluntarily.

Again, an 18-year-old boy, Sunday Thankgod, from Opobo-Nkoro in Rivers State, was also arrested by the Police Surveillance Team attached to B Division Awka in conjunction with UNIZIK Security arrested one Sunday Thankgod, with a bag containing two locally made single barrels short guns, five cartridges and dry leafs suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

The suspects while answering question from journalists, said, he was lured into the crime by his friend at Aba, Abia State, after the sudden death of his parents.

Three suspected car snatchers syndicate were also paraded for attacking at gunpoint one Chioma Henry ‘f’ at Okpuno Awka and snatched her Toyota Camry car at Fegge Onitsha.

The commissioner said all case under investigation after which suspects would be charged Court for prosecution.

He also encouraged the good people of Anambra State to be security conscious at all times, and report any strange observation or suspicious movements to the security agencies for prompt response.