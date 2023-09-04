All local internet companies known as Internet Service Providers, ISPs, and other local network operators, as well as all higher educational institutions, that provide one form of Internet service or the other in Anambra State, have been urged by the government to register with the State ICT Agency.

A press statement from the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ICT Agency, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, on Monday in Awka, stated that the agency is looking to deepen its relationship with the ISPs and higher institutions, having underscored the crucial roles they play in the realization of the digitization vision of Mr Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, CFR.

The statement explained that the ISPs and higher institutions in Anambra State should endeavour to register as the ICT Agency plans to attract an Internet Exchange Point (IXP), to set up a Point of Presence (PoP) in the state all-geared domestication of Internet traffic and localization of content which will eventually create a win-win for all including the providers and end users.

It stated that the Agency will also strive to encourage global players in the content space such as Netflix, Google, Meta, etc. to host some of their content within the state.

“Overall, we believe that this would enable ISPs, educational institutions, and network operators within the state to access internet bandwidth at a much cheaper rate,” Agbata said.

He further revealed that it has also become imperative that the State ICT Agency maintains a comprehensive database of all local internet companies, as the State Government has signed partnerships that will ensure that high-speed broadband becomes a reality in Anambra State.





According to the statement, “the Agency understands how strategic the ISPs are to the achievement of the ‘Everything Technology and Technology Everywhere’ mantra of Mr Governor and is emphatic about the multiple benefits that all registered organisations stand to gain through this collaboration which includes capacity building, knowledge sharing, ability to scale operations, global partnerships, among others.”

