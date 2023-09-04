Nigerians have taken to social media to express their reactions as family lists known property of a deceased Retired Nigerian Major General as they tussle over his property.

Several reactions were gathered in a post on Twitter after the family declared the deceased properties in ThisDay newspaper, a day after the late Major General’s death.

The family warns the general public about property buying at individual risk.

Netizens reactions below

Farouk @ozayashi commented: A Major General with 19 properties + 6 Cars





@triggaaaaaaaa commented: A major general, 19 landed properties and 2 bulletproof cars, out of all many other things that his family might not know about, it is well. Oops! Former chief of budgets and accounts. Atleast, if they want to embezzle, they should do it with a little bit of shame and dignity

Titilayo Eme Udo-Affia Jimeta @emejimeta2 commented: Wow this is an EFCC case unless it is inherited of course

Director Lẹykìí @Olalekanakogun commented: A standing ovation for Nigeria Army Generals and their fight against insurgency!!! (2010 – 2023)

I LOVE NIGERIA @Nathanieliorts, commented: He buy those properties with his salary?

@AcademiaSpec commented: Let’s see his total salaries, legitimate investments and allowances accrued over the years he served. Let’s transfer seized assets to the AMCON and monitor properly. In a nation we desire equitable distribution of resources. A salaried civil servants need to explain.

@abimbolajd commented: This is the one we are aware of, many like him remain under the radar, what they possess supersedes these x 5 His children and families plus those that benefitted are all on X plus other SM platforms cursing Nigeria and the politicians for corruption and stealing, Tueehh

@Olisa_dWaterMan commented :Unfortunately, this is the one the family knows,…….!

