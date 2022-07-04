Anambra govt to embark on massive industrialisation drive to transform economy 

The Anambra State Government has expressed readiness to embark on a massive industrialisation drive to transform the economy of the state from import-based to a manufacturing and production hub.

The State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, while interfacing with the management of Onitsha Business School in Awka, over the weekend, said the intention of the Soludo administration is to create more wealth and jobs through investments.

Ngonadi disclosed government plans to revive moribund industries, as well as the “umu boi”(apprenticeship) scheme through training and empowerment.

He said there are plans also to create industrial clusters for SMEs, attract foreign investors, and create a suitable environment for local investors as a way of encouraging local production/manufacturing.

According to him, there are measures to establish export processing zones around Onitsha and environs with the right infrastructure in place to help local manufacturers engage in the exportation of their products.

“The meeting with the Business School will fine-tune the arrangements, and will leverage on their research and wealth of experience to build a more robust economy for the state.”

On his part, the Director-General of Onitsha Business School, and the International Coordinator, Nigeria Exporters Consortium (NEXCON), Prof Olusegun Oludapo Sogbesan said his team is ready to work with the state government.





The Director said their expertise will help the state government to find expression out of its numerous resources.