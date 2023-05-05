Anambra State government has permanently sealed off Saint Norbert Hospital, Amansea, in Awka North Local Government Area of the state over quackery and other illegal medical practices.

Tribune Online gathered that a team from the State Ministry of Health led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike permanently sealed off the said hospital after some background investigations on the illegal activities in the facility by one Dr Kingsley, who is currently on the run, according to the Commissioner.

Addressing Journalists shortly after sealing off the hospital, Dr. Obidike expressed dissatisfaction with the activities of quack healthcare givers in the state, adding that the state government through the Health Ministry is continuously fighting quackery in the state’s health system and will not take it lightly with any unprofessional healthcare giver operating in the state.

He explained that the state government through prior investigation discovered that a lot of persons have lost their lives at the Saint Norbert Hospital Amansea which he said is not registered with the government, saying that government will make sure that the said quack doctor and others are brought to book in no time on completion of necessary investigations.

Commissioner Obidike said that the government of Professor Chukwuma Soludo is currently working towards strengthening health system of the state as a way of restoring people’s confidence in government owned hospitals, and disclosed that the government is about to institute Anambra State Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, an agency he said will be responsible for the monitoring of activities of healthcare personnel, hospitals, and as well get responses compliant from the masses on health services issues in their localities.

He said the State Government has declared the said Doctor, Dr. Kingsley wanted and that the security operatives are currently on his trail.

Confirming the quack healthcare services to the people in the area by the said Dr Kingsley, one of the villagers who does not want to be mention in print, alleged that the people have repeatedly lose their loved ones in the said hospital owing to unprofessional practices and lack of necessary medical equipment, adding that she shared in the ill experience when she nearly lost her own son there, and called on the government to permanently close the hospital to save people from untimely death.

Another villager who also spoke off camera, claimed that she knew the said Dr Kingsley when he was operating at Ifiteogwari in Ayamelum Local Government Area, until he was driven out by the villagers because of quack healthcare services which led to his relocation to Amansea community.

As at the time of filing this report the doctor was nowhere to be found for reaction.

