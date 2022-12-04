Anambra govt commences training of 5000 youths in vocational skills

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Soludo

Anambra State Government has commenced the training of five thousand youths on different vocations of their choice to make them self-dependent.

The Commissioner for Youths Development, Mr Patrick Agha-Mba, disclosed this while defending the 2023 budget estimate of the ministry before the Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on youths’ development in Awka.

Agha-Mba emphasized that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is committed to taking the youths out of the streets and engaging them in meaningful ventures to safeguard the future.

The Commissioner told the committee that the youths are undergoing training under Igbo Apprenticeship Scheme also known as “Igba Boyi” on metal fabrication, furniture making, Aluminum fabrication, Information Communication Technology, ICT, Cosmetology, Agro-livestock, across the value chain among others in their various council areas.

According to him, the project tagged “one youth two skills” and aimed at taking Anambra State from consumption to a productive economy, is designed to create thousands of millionaires every year.

He further disclosed that the state government has budgeted five point six billion naira for youth empowerment in the 2023 fiscal year and is using experts in the selected skills to train the youths.

On his part, the chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Youth, Honourable Noble Igwe, who described the programme as a lofty project, called on youths to take advantage of the opportunities Governor Soludo placed at their disposal to achieve their potential and add value to the state.

