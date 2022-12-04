Purposeful development taking place in Ondo under Akeredolu, says Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a dependable leader and unassuming servant of the people, saying Ondo state has witnessed unprecedented development under his administration, despite the paucity of funds

Sanwo-Olu who stated this on Sunday, while commissioning the 10km Okitipupa-Igbokoda bye-pass road, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state, said Akeredolu’s commitment towards the development of the state and his passion for service is unparalleled.

He said Akeredolu’s strides in the state signpost the real essence of governance and

affirmed his commitment to change the narrative of infrastructure development and economic growth of the nation.

While speaking on the quality of the road, the Lagos State Governor stressed that the bye-pass will no doubt reduce travel time within the axis and as well enhance rapid development.

He said: “Each time I come to Ondo State it is because there is a new and meaningful development that is happening.

“With the resources that are available, he has continued to use them for the development of the people and the state. This is indeed a first-class road. Thank you (Akeredolu) for giving your people the real essence of democracy.

“This road will berth rapid development in this area. We should all appreciate the governor for this. We are in governance to make life meaningful to the people.

“With Akeredolu, a purposeful and meaningful development is taking place in Ondo. The quality of the road is second to none. The only way we can reward the people is through meaningful development across the board. That is what governance is all about.

“Governance is all about solutions, bringing development to the people, hence the need to vote for all APC candidates in 2023. I want to congratulate the people of Ondo State for his (Akeredolu) commitment to the development of the state.

Speaking during the Commissioning, Akeredolu disclosed that the road was constructed on virgin land, saying the move was to put an end to the traffic bottleneck within the Okitipupa metropolis.

The governor who warned against the destruction of the road emphasised that since the inception of his administration, the bar of infrastructural development and good governance had been set in the state.

He said “This government has achieved a lot in terms of development of infrastructure by emplacing a string of people-oriented projects which include this particular one, amongst several others, that have benchmarked Ondo State as a State of repute in Nigeria in terms of quality and speed in project delivery.

“It would be recalled that when we came on board in 2017, we felt, and rightly so, that there is a compelling need to have a flyover bridge at Ore to take care of the apparently unceasing traffic on the road with its attendant carnage occasioned by incessant road accidents.

“Today, we are proud to be part of history as a government that benchmarked good road infrastructure while incorporating modern state-of-the-art street lights giving consistent illumination every night.”





The Olugbo of Ugbo and the Jegun of Idepe in their remarks, lauded the governor on his efforts at further opening up the axis, saying this will attract investors to the state.

