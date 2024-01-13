Anambra governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, says increased education and more stakeholder involvement are needed to be employed in the face of the growing threats of human trafficking.

The governor’s wife, who stated this in Awka on Friday in a message to mark the 2024 National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, explained that adequate education is necessary to teach more people the patterns and tactics of those involved in the crime.

She noted that the small number of those leading anti-trafficking movements has also made the fight a bit more difficult, and she advocated for increased community participation and stakeholder involvement in strengthening the efficacy of the human trafficking war.

Mrs Soludo, while stating that human trafficking is a growing global concern, pointed out that a large chunk of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of governments at all levels to increase socio-economic opportunities for women and children and build a stable monitoring system that can match the intelligence of the heinous enterprise.

She also called for greater awareness and focus on those living in rural areas, noting that masterminds of crime have often capitalised on the economic situations of poor families to lure victims.

The governor’s wife also appealed to parents and guardians to be mindful of whom they give their children and wards to and to carefully assess those who come with promises of greener pastures elsewhere.

On how the state has been able to check the crime, Mrs Soludo, who is an anti-trafficking ambassador, explained that Anambra State shares a robust work partnership with both public and private stakeholders and is providing adequate support to agencies that are leading the fight.

She further stated that the current administration has created thousands of job channels and empowerment opportunities for women and youths living in the state, to keep them positively engaged and away from crime.

The governor’s wife, who said that she was hopeful that Anambra State will achieve a zero-count rate of human trafficking, added that plans are on to build a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre where trafficking survivors can be reformed to get back into society.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is commemorated on the 11th of January annually to raise awareness about the existential threats of this age-long crime and to get more people involved in the fight to defeat it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…