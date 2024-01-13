All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring a transparent judgement that affirms Cross River, Ebonyi, Abia, Bauchi, Plateau, Kano, Lagos, and Zamfara States governors’ elections.

The party noted that the president has once again renewed the hope of Nigerians in the democratic process.

The Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Supreme Court, in separate judgements on Friday, affirmed the governors’ victories after dismissing the appeals filed by their challengers.

“The governors were declared in March 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winners of the governorship elections in their states. But their victories were challenged by their rivals from the election petition tribunals to the Supreme Court.

Reacting further to the judgement, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Saturday, said the judgements at the Supreme Court have again shown that there is a reawakening that has justified our continued faith in the greatness of Nigeria.

According to him, particularly, the Justices of the Supreme Court have once again strengthened our drive towards democratic consolidation, and I must say this is coming at a time when various insidious predictions have been made by some groups and persons who, at some point in their political history, enjoyed the benevolence of the judiciary.

“In a special way, we commend the federal government led by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for once again renewing our hope in the democratic process.

” His non-interference in the judicial process is a testament to his commitment to ensuring the birth of a new Nigeria where the rule of law reigns supreme.

“To all the beneficiaries of yesterday’s judgement, we call on all of them to see Nigeria away from the prism of their political biases. Beyond politics, there is a country to grow and a people to build.

This has been the position of the APGA as a party founded on true progressivism. At every point, APGA is more concerned about the welfare of our brothers and sisters, especially the teeming majority, whose only chances of survival are government and good governance.

“We charge other political parties to, like APGA, seize this moment to renew their hope in the project of Nigeria and the prosperity of its people. There is a lot more to be proud of in Nigeria than we have said.

“The ongoing fight against corruption, beginning with the Federal Cabinet, and the commendable move by Mr. President to lead by example and cut down on avoidable costs.

This is similar to what the APGA-led government in Anambra State is doing. For instance, in Anambra today, there is a common saying within government circles, which is “Cut all cutables, boycott all boycottables.”

“The Anambra State Government, in the first month of the Prof. Chukwum Soludo-led administration, reviewed the cost of facility management from 137 million Naira monthly to 11 million Naira monthly, saving the state a whopping 126 million Naira of taxpayer money now deployed to other productive ends.

The hitherto humongous list of political appointees has been drastically reduced, saving the government over 300 million naira that had been used in the payment of salaries for these appointees.

This accounts for the now-historic drastic reduction in recurrent expenditure of the Anambra 2024 budget, with over 70% of the current budget devoted to capital expenditure.

“It is for this reason that Anambra is today one of the most fiscally viable sub-nationals, ranking high in most socioeconomic indices of development.

“If we continue to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, we will not only leave no one behind but also end endemic and pervasive poverty in the country, the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…