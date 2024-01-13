The Police High Command hereby confirms the implementation of the upgraded electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), an information system aimed at enhancing the safety and security of all Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’

According to him, “This initiative is a crucial step towards improving law enforcement capabilities and ensuring the well-being of our citizens.

“CMR is a comprehensive system designed to streamline vehicle registration processes with a view to strengthening national security.

“Its full operationalization would facilitate swift and efficient tracking of stolen vehicles, significantly increasing the chances of recovery; lead to the maintenance of an accurate and up-to-date database of registered vehicles, which would aid in the prevention and investigation of vehicle-related crimes such as kidnapping and one-chance activities involving;

“The system is also designed to make it impossible for stolen vehicles to be re-registered, adding a layer of security and discouraging criminals from engaging in such activities.

The FPRO explained that “to register for the e-CMR, individuals and corporate bodies can visit the official website at https://cmris.npf.gov.ng.

“The process is user-friendly, and all residents are urged to take advantage of the convenience it offers by completing the registration from the comfort of their homes.

He added that while appreciating the cooperation of the public in this crucial initiative, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, emphasised that the NPF “is committed to ensuring the welfare of the public, and the e-CMR and other applications designed by the police, like the Rescue Me App and Police VGS, are vital tools in achieving this goal.”

The FPRO, who pointed out that the police acknowledged the concerns about e-CMR enforcement and assured that it would be done in the most professional manner with ample notice for registration by all individuals and corporate bodies, urged all and sundry to spread awareness about e-CMR for a safer and more secure Nigeria.

