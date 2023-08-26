A policewoman who rejected a bribe offered to her by a transporter for stolen goods in Onitsha, Anambra, has been rewarded with the sum of N250,000.

The woman, Inspector Charity Oyor, who was on duty in Onitsha, saw a vehicle ladened with cables, felt suspicious, and decided to flag it down, but when she was offered a bribe, she rejected it and invited operatives, who later found out the goods were stolen.

A press release by the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the policewoman got N250,000 as a reward from the Police commissioner, CP Adeoye Aderemi, for a diligent job.

Ikenga wrote: “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has awarded a cash sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000) to a Policewoman serving in Main Market Division, Onitsha.

“The Policewoman, Inspector Charity Oyor, who was on traffic duty in the market on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, saw a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen driving past.

“She stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner, who rather than explain how he came to be in possession of the cable, offered her a bribe, which she rejected.

“The Police Inspector put a call across to her DPO, Superintendent Joy Chidinma Ikpeama, who led Police Personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect. The cable was impounded and taken to the Station for investigation.

“At the station, the suspect again offered the sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go. This was rejected by the officers. The DPO promptly briefed the Commissioner of Police on the arrest and recovery.”

Ikenga said the Commissioner of Police has ordered State CID Awka to take over the case for investigation with a view to unravelling where the used cables came from.

At the presentation of the cash award in the commissioner’s office on Friday, Adeoye commended the DPO for providing good leadership and Inspector Charity Oyor for her uprightness.

He urged all Personnel in the Command to always uphold the ethics of the profession by refusing to be compromised in the discharge of their duties.





The DPO thanked the Commissioner of Police for leading by personal example and said her personnel were inspired by his leadership.

