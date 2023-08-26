Anambra State Police have arrested two women for forcefully taking into custody two underage children of one widow, Sharon Nwosu.

The two women were simply identified as Felicia Nwosu and Chinenye Nwosu, from Ndiowu, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

They were taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for questioning.

The suspects were said to be the mother-in-law and sister-in-law of the widow.

They reportedly took the widow’s children after her husband’s death and accused her of killing her deceased husband.

According to the report, they were arrested after the widow made a complaint to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare on Friday.

Narrating her ordeal, Sharon, a native of Enubom Ndiowu, Orumba Local Government Council of the state, said her trouble started when she refused to hand over her late husband’s laptop and telephone to the junior brother, who demanded to take possession of the properties.

“After forcefully taking custody of my two children and accusing me of killing my husband, my mother-in-law and sister-in-law asked me to hand over my late husband’s laptop and telephone to his junior brother, who demanded to take possession of the said properties.

“I was shocked that such a request was made a few days after my late husband’s demise. They asked me to hand over the laptop so that the junior brother would be able to take over the contract my late husband, who was an architect, had just secured, warning me not to tell anyone.

“I was still dealing with my husband’s demise, only to find out that my mother had also died the same day I lost my husband.

“The worst of the situation was that days before they took my children, they told my kids that I was responsible for their father’s death and they broke into my room after my husband’s funeral to cart away all the money sympathisers gave to me to take care of the children,” she cried





Reacting, the state Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, expressed displeasure over the development and assured the widow of recovering her children from her in-laws.

Obinabo, therefore, urged the people to allow widows space to mourn their loved ones and stop creating further problems for them.

It was gathered that the suspects were later served a letter mandating them to appear before the ministry on Tuesday with all the parties involved in the case for further investigation.

