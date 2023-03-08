Michael Ovat – Awka

Anambra State Council of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has drum support for governor Charles Soludo, ahead of the Saturday, March 11th, 2023 State House of Assembly election.

In a statement signed and made available to Journalists on behalf of the council in Awka, on Wednesday, the State Chairman, Chief Uche Ugwoji, said the body’s decision was based on the peaceful security role the governor played during the February 25th, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections and also to support the government to succeed in its quest for a greater Anambra.

He noted that as a result of these, the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) Anambra State is hereby advising Anambra people to support the government during the forthcoming State House of Assembly election.

The statement read in part; As you may be aware, Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, a none partisan organization, though the members play partisan politics in their various political platforms as a party,

“IPAC had x-rayed the political barometer and concluded, that considering the security situation that was so scary before the advent of the current government, there were fears that the election of the 25th of February, 2023 was not going to hold because of the security challenges which the government of the day took headlong, but for the resilience of the government of the day, headed by His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, election held and Anambra State recorded zero incidence of security breaches.

” As a result of these, the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC) Anambra State is hereby advising Anambra people to support the government during the forthcoming State House of Assembly election.

“Recall that as said earlier, IPAC is none partisan and says things as they are without fear or favour, so far the government of His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo needs our support to succeed. We once more implore Ndi Anambra to support this government and its stability for the government to succeed in its quest for a greater Anambra.

” We also implore the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to step up its acts as the conduct of the election of 25th February 2023 is been criticized by all and sundry and is now a subject of litigation in the law court.

“INEC should diligently prosecute the coming election of 11th March 2023, for its credibility to be accepted by all without any iota of doubt, the statement read.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE