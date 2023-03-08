Adeolu Adeyemo – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the release and distribution of bond certificates worth millions of naira to retirees under the contributory pension scheme.

The state Head of Service (HOS), Mr Samuel Ayanleye Ainaade this known in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, the beneficiaries cut across the entire gamut of the public service, namely primary schools, junior schools, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, civil service and the parastatals among others.

The presentation ceremony is billed to hold on Thursday at the Local Government Service Commission building.

Mr Aina stated that the presentation of the bond certificates is “a continuation of the commitment of the state government to workers’ welfare, in and out of service.

“This is a new phase in fulfillment of Governor Adeleke’s open resolve to clear backlogs of salaries, pension and emoluments issues within the public service”, the Head of Service posited.

It would be recalled that Governor Adeleke had commenced payment of inherited half salaries and other emoluments owed public servants by the past administration.

The decision which is being implemented across the service had elicited widespread applause from within and outside the State.

