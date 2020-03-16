Anambra Assembly lauds World Bank on community development intervention

The Anambra State House of Assembly Committee on Economic Planning, Social Development Goals and Foreign Donors has said that the World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Project will eradicate poverty in the state.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the Committee made the assertion when it inspected completed and ongoing World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development projects in the state as part of its oversight responsibilities.

The Committee inspected a completed borehole facility at Umuenwelum and ongoing skills acquisition centre for the downtrodden being executed by the World Bank in partnership with the Anambra State Government, on Monday.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Committee, Honourable Ebele Ejiofor commended the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency for executing quality projects that commensurate with the funds released for them.

The President General, Umuenwelum Development Union, Mr Clement Chigbata and an indigene of the community, Mrs Ucheoba Okeke, who expressed joy that the borehole and other ongoing projects in the community are of high quality thanked Governor Willie Obiano and the World Bank for remembering them.

The committee also inspected a completed seed yam market and ongoing box culvert at Akor Stream Udeabor, also a community and social development projects of the World Bank executed in partnership with the State Government.

The Committee also inspected the completed Enugwu Aguleri community civic centre where an indigene, Mr Joseph Ugomma thanked the state government and the World Bank, as according to him, it serves as a rallying point for the community.

On his part, the General Manager, Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, Mr Chudi Mojekwu explained that the Agency is a government parastatal established by law to eradicate poverty in poor rural communities, adding that it is through the agency that the World Bank is implementing its Community and Social Development Projects in the State.