The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the Federal Ministry of Works and the House Committee on Appropriation to incorporate the completion of the Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni Road project in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State into the 2024 budget estimates.

This decision followed the adoption of a motion presented by the representative of Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, concerning the challenging situation experienced by the populace due to the deteriorated state of the road that connects the local government to the rest of the state.

The House also charged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) with the responsibility of implementing temporary measures on the road to alleviate transportation difficulties.

According to Hon. Ogene, the severely flood-damaged Ogbaru road is also the most direct route to reach Rivers State from Anambra.

In response to the adoption, the lawmaker emphasised that the House acknowledged the vital role of the Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni Road, being the sole route connecting the 15 communities in Ogbaru Local Government Area/Federal Constituency of Anambra State to the rest of the state and also serving as the shortest route to Rivers State from Anambra.

He expressed concern over the deplorable condition of the road, making commuting an arduous experience, exacerbated by the annual flood disaster in the area.

Additionally, he highlighted the difficulties faced by predominantly farming residents in transporting their produce to various markets via the dilapidated road, impacting their contribution to the nation’s food security.

The motion underscored the perilous state of the road for users, resulting in the loss of lives, valuable farm produce, properties, and man-hours.

Consequently, the House unanimously supported the motion through a voice vote.

The House further tasked the Committee on Works and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ensure compliance with the directive.

