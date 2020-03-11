Anambra Assembly Enacts Leisure Parks, Street Beautification Law

The Anambra State House of Assembly has passed the bill establishing Anambra State Leisure Parks and Street Beautification Agency into law.

The bill which scaled through third and final reading shortly after the committee of the whole at the hallowed chambers yesterday is expected to bestow a new identity to the state.

The 7th assembly however ensured that the Leisure Parks and Street Beautification Agency’s responsibilities do not conflict with those of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority as well as those of the state physical Planning Board respectively.

House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Environment and member representing Onitsha-North 2 state constituency, Hon. Edward Obiefuna Ibuzo, whose committee handled the bill, noted that the Leisure Parks and Street Beautification Agency would promote aforestation and also encourage the culture of tree planting and other humane attitudes to the environment.

The House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Housing and member representing Dunukofia state constituency, Hon. Lawrence Chukwuweike Ezeudu said Anambra state would be second to none with the full implementation of the law.

Ezeudu also noted that should the management and staff of the agency work within the confines of the law, Anambra state would definitely become one of the most sought after states in the country.

He also pointed out that the law establishing Anambra State Leisure Parks and Street Beautification Agency made it mandatory that certain periods should be set aside for tree planting, stressing that the ultimate goal is to make Anambra beautiful in the long run.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Lady Ify Atiogu, while commending the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano and the lawmakers for finding the agency worthy, said, now that the agency is legally back up, she will ensure the three Senatorial District of the state has the best recreational centres in Nigeria.