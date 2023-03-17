Michael Ovat – Awka

A Group, Young Progressives Forum, operating under the All Progressives Congress (APC) South East, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra to ensure a hitch-free and uncompromised conduct of elections into the 30 State House of Assembly seats.

It added that all stakeholders for the polls should be made to discharge their duties according to laid down rules to guarantee conducive atmosphere for peaceful and acceptable elections.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Awka and signed by its National Convener, Comrade Pascal Candle Otimkpu, the body noted that its fears of perceived electoral malpractices during the polls must be allayed and nipped in the bud.

‘We are calling on Anambra voters to be very vigilant, be alert and always report any suspicious movement on the day of the election.

“We call on the electorate to make sure that all results announced are uploaded on the Bivas Machines at the spot of every Polling unit”

While urging politicians not to see politics as a do or die affair,it called on the Electoral Body led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, to resist any temptation by desperate politicians to undermine the exercise.

“INEC and security operatives are to live up to their responsibilities by performing their duties judiciously. They should make sure nothing happens to all the materials meant for the election in all the local government area.

In the same vein, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the State, Barrister Mike Ikegbunam, has accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of planning to rigged the State House of Assembly election for Ayamelum State Constituency in Ayamelum local government area of the state.