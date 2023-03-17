A policeman, identified as Judas Chiloane, has been shot dead during sexual intercourse with his lover in a bush in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

According to a local source, the 60-year-old policeman who doubles as a traffic chief in Bushbuckridge was allegedly shot in the back seat of his Ford Ranger bakkie twice while his lover was unharmed.

Two suspects, Charles Mbungeni Mabuza and Howard Mashego were arrested on Monday, March 13, in connection with the murder, and arraigned in court on Wednesday, March 15.

Commenting on the incident on Thursday, March 16, the Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said, “The two men told us that they would normally go to the spot near Graskop Road [where Chiloane was shot dead] to rob couples who use the area to engage in jola-joling [s3x] in their cars.”

A source told newsmen Chiloane was found with no clothes, and his uniform was on the ground.

He said, “They shot him in the leg. He tried [to] escape to the driver’s side, and he was shot again … The officer tried to speed off for about 124m but succumbed due to injuries sustained. It seemed like the suspect took his firearm and other items and [fled],” the source told TimesLIVE.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…





I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…