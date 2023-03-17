Ishola Michael, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has declared that his reelection bid for a second term does not worth the blood or well-being of any citizen of the state.

The Governor said that rather, “For us, the interest, well-being and stability of Gombe State is very paramount. It is above any personal ambition or partisan consideration. I have always stated that my ambition is not worth the blood or wellbeing of any citizen of Gombe State.”

Inuwa Yahaya made the declaration in a statewide broadcast on the governorship and state assembly elections coming up on Saturday, 18th March.

To further buttress his position, the Governor stated that,”Yesterday, I was at the inter-party peace parley to restate our commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of the governorship and state assembly elections because I believe we owe it a duty to our state to leave a legacy of peace, development and progress. I am therefore appealing to all politicians and groups to desist from any acts or utterances capable of jeopardizing the peace and stability of our dear State.”

“Tomorrow’s elections afford us the opportunity to elect leaders (from both executive and legislative arms) who will pilot the affairs of Gombe State in the next 4 years” he said.

The Governor stressed that, “The electoral process is the most important ingredient of our democratic system. It gives our people the opportunity to freely choose their leadership and enable peaceful transfer of power.”

He added that, “I am a beneficiary of that system and I am committed to the strengthening our electoral process in a way that makes our elections safer, freer and more peaceful. I am therefore calling on all political parties, candidates, individuals and groups to join us in this noble commitment.”

Inuwa Yahaya further stated that,”On the eve of the recently concluded presidential and national assembly elections, I addressed you on the need to respect our diverse political choices and ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.”

He also stated that, “It is gratifying that you heeded to my call, enabling us to deliver one of the most peaceful and incident-free elections in the country. I want to congratulate and also commend you for your exemplary conduct during the previous elections.”

The Governor added that,”I would like to commend them for their hard-work and professionalism during the previous election. They have given us the assurances to deploy every available legal means to ensure our people are able to vote in an atmosphere of peace, tranquility and non-interference.”





“I assure them of our continuous support and cooperation in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities” he assured.