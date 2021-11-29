Anambra APC crisis: Ngige urges members to sheath swords, work together 

Latest News
By Paul Omorogbe
Ngige expresses shock over poor functioning of INEC equipment, JUSUN strike negatively impacted, to meet striking judicial, Ngige technical committee , Productivity Ngige investigation panel, 48bn management fund, NSITF, jobs at risk, employable skills,Labour Minister commends , human capital, Ngige, digital economy, ITU, IPPIS, Anambra 2021, guber aspirants, divers, job loss
Chris Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has urged warring members of the Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sheath their swords as leaders of the party put heads together for a solution.

In a release made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, on Monday evening by his media office, the minister who is the leader of the party in the state advised the embattled acting state chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike not to “invent a Trojan Horse but look inwards and manage  the self-inflicted tear in the State Exco and Working Committee of the party.”

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Anambra State acting chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, accused some members of the party loyal to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, of being behind his suspension calls and other crisis rocking the party in the state.

Ejidike, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Working Committee, headed by Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni to urgently intervene.

The release continues: “The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has been inundated with calls from his home state, over the unfortunate development in the State Chapter of our great party, APC, culminating in the suspension of the Acting State Chairman. 

“All these are the fallout of the 26th June 2021 heist in which though no primary election held, the Acting Chairman in concert with some persons who did not wish our state chapter well, announced some allocated, fictitious figures for each of the 13 aspirants and declared a winner. 

“The situation simmered, festered and resulted in the loss of the governorship election. The Honourable Minister had watched these developments with disbelief and consternation because this is not the style of the original APC members in Anambra State over the years!   

“Nigerians are aware of the unceasing post-COVID-19 efforts of the Federal Government to stabilize the labour milieu and buoy national productivity, hence the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment daily battles with very tight schedules, to spare even scant thought for the post-election intrigues in his state chapter of the party. 

“Despite that, Senator Ngige wishes to assure all members that issues in contention will soon be laid to rest as the critical state stakeholders of the party in the state,  will shortly work towards their resolution.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

You might also like
Latest News

Ayade flags off UBE’s school-based management committee

Latest News

Over 6.5m persons received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria ― FG 

Latest News

 N250m orphanage fund: Davido says disbursement about to commence

Latest News

Woman detained in hospital after delivery gets N.5m donation from Ebonyi governor

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More