Amotekun boss orders crackdown on ‘Yahoo boys’, ritualists in Ondo

Worried by the increasing rate of ritual activities and Yahoo Boys in Ondo State, the state Commander of Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said security agencies in the state would commence a massive crackdown on them.

Adeleye who disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Akure, described the internet fraudsters popularly known as “Yahoo-boys” as a new emerging insecurity menace in the Southwest states, saying the menace of ‘Yahoo boys’ and ritual killings is what is taking the turn of the day.”

The Chairman of the Amotekun in South West, noted the upsurge in the involvement of young people in the fraudulent activities in the state and Southwest at large, saying that some of the internet fraudsters had graduated to using human parts for rituals to make money, known as “Yahoo plus.”

He said “A couple of weeks ago, I invited the prominent hotelier because our investigation reveals that we found students who take over rooms in these major hotels for a whole year.

“They don’t even allow the hotel staff to clean their rooms, so, they don’t know what is even happening in the rooms. A lot of those ladies are butchered and cleaned up inside these hotel rooms for ritual purposes.”

He, however, solicited for the cooperation of hoteliers in the state, saying they have great roles to play in reducing the new trend among the youths.

“We told them the implications and made them know that they would be made to face the music if they notice any of these unwholesome attitudes of these youths and they don’t report.

“How do you explain a 21 years old boy paying N2m hotel bills that he has not used, taking five to 10 rooms in a hotel and nobody sleeps in the hotel rooms for the most part of the week.

“We should know that they are up to something; this is the area that we feel that the hotelier should assist to nip the crime in the bud. There are a lot of things coming up,” he said.

Adeleye added that some parents are culpable of the crime, and said that “I want to say that the majority of the parents of these boys know what their children do, coming home with Lexus cars, a student 200L buying houses and cars for their parents, and they know that they don’t have any legitimate job.

“They are accomplices as far as I am concerned. I am looking forward to a situation that the legal system that will have a grip on such parents that encourage such. Decadence is a big failure in the family setting.

“There is no way your ward will be misbehaving to such extent that you will not know, otherwise you have failed as a parent.”

