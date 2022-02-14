Sign electoral act amendment bill into law now, PDP governors urge Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has appealed to the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, to immediately sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, arguing that waiting to run out the stipulated 30 days is a sign of unwillingness by the President to give Nigeria a reformed Electoral framework.

In a communique issued at the end of a meeting of the PDP Govermors’ Forum held in Yenagoa as part of the second year anniversary of the governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, the governors advised that if there are still misgivings on any aspect of the bill that is causing the delay, the President should go-ahead to sign the bill, as amendments may be introduced at a later stage.

It would be recalled that Buhari has declined assent to the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill, sending a letter of rejection of the bill to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on the grounds that signing it into law would cause trouble among the political parties in the country.

While congratulating the PDP for winning 43 out of 62 Councillorship positions in the just concluded Abuja Area Council election, the governors also noted with dismay that in spite of improvements in the conduct of elections, the Gwagwalada and Abuja Area Council results show that manipulations are still possible, urging the INEC to tighten all observed loopholes.

Parts of the statement read “the Governors expressed their displeasure on the issue of contaminated Fuel supplied to Nigerians and urged the government to bring perpetrators to account.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The Governors frowned at the duplicity, inconsistency, insincerity of the APC led Federal Government on the fuel subsidy regime, which has been badly and corruptly administered. The figures of consumption and ascribed to Nigerians appear fictitious and bloated. They called for a proper investigation to be conducted on this matter.

“The Forum welcomed the Court decision on Police Trust Fund deductions from the Federation Account, a suit at the instance of Rivers State and urged the Federal Government to stop similar unconstitutional deductions from the Federation Account.

“In the same vein, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission should expedite action on the new Revenue Allocation formula in such a way as to increase allocation to States and Local Government.

“The Forum once again deplored the way and manner the CBN is being run as an alternate government, indeed, a government within a Government. It is time to streamline its functions and processes to be constitutionally compliant.

“The Forum once again decried the opaque nature of NNPC operations. They called for accountability and reconciliation of NNPC remittances into the federation account.

“As the National Assembly winds down this current phase of the Constitution Review exercise, the Forum urged that they revisit the issue of devolution of more powers to the States and Local Governments.

“This opportunity to rejig the framework for policing and securing Nigeria should not be missed. To this end, the Forum would set up a Panel of Consultants to have a thorough look at the security architecture of Nigeria and make recommendations. The Governors also urged the National Assembly to transfer some items from the Exclusive Legislative List to Concurrent List.

“The PDP Governors congratulated His Excellency, Governor Douye Diri, on his second anniversary in office as he has made a positive difference for the people of Bayelsa State. They thanked him for being such a gracious and wonderful host.”

In attendance are Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa State, Gov. Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom State, Gov Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State, Douye Diri, Bayelsa State, Samuel Ortom, Benue State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State, Gov Godwin Obaseki, Edo State, Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State, Gov Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde – Oyo State and Gov Nyesom Wike, Rivers State.