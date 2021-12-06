Amotekun begins identification exercise, vehicle search in Ondo

The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, on Monday said the state security outfit has commenced personal identification exercise in the state, as part of measures to curb insecurity during the yuletide.

Adeleye who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state capital, said the measure was put in place to rid the state of crime and criminal elements.

He said apart from the personal identification exercise, the corps will also embark on massive search of vehicles across the state, saying the exercise was designed to ensure maximum security of lives and property.

He explained that the exercise would be carried out alongside other security agencies in the state

Adeleye maintained that the aim was to ensure improved security in the state and also to ensure safety among residents, adding that the move became imperative due to intelligence reports at the disposal of the corps.

“The aim is to ensure the society is safe and in order to have improved security in the state. This will ensure that all security agencies work in a coordinated manner and avoid duplication of efforts.

“We don’t want motorists to feel embarrassed when we stop and ask for their identifications. The operation clean up has commenced on December 1, 2021, and beginning from today, we will have men of the Amotekun Corps stationed all over the state in some strategic positions.

“There will be massive searching and checking of vehicles and this is due to Intelligent reports. I enjoin the general public to cooperate with us.

“Members of the public are advised to always carry along their means of Identification, vehicle particulars and tinted glass permit if using one”

The Amotekun boss warned individuals against riding an integrated vehicle without a registered plate number, while he emphasised that the restriction on Okada operations in the state is still effective, adding that the state government will prosecute owners of vehicles and Okadas who flout government’s orders.

