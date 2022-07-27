Amnesty: Niger Delta ex-agitators threaten to shut down oil assets, give August 10 deadline to meet demands

Former agitators under the aegis of Niger Delta United, ex-Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Phase 3 have vowed to shut down critical oil infrastructures and installations in the Niger Delta if their demands are not met latest August 10, 2022.

The former warlords gave the ultimatum in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, copies of which were sent to Cornnel Milland Dikio (retd) of the PAP, the leadership of all the security agencies and South-South governors.

The open letter, made available to our correspondent on Wednesday in Warri, Delta State, was signed by self-styled General Joseph Akpos Jericho as Chairman, General Timibra Gabriel, Vice Chairman, General Ivwromon Ebi Ogaga, Secretary and 10 others of the group.

They urged President Buhari to use his executive fiat to declare a state of emergency in the amnesty programme, claiming that none of the promises made by the PAP had been fulfilled since inception.

Other requests needing President Buhari’s attention to avert unrest, according to the group, include ordering Dikio and to explain the reason for the continuous denial of Third Phase ex-agitators of their entitlements and benefits.

“The PAP offíce should give reasons for the monetising amnesty training programme.

“The PAP should be ordered to give reasons why persons trained since 2014 are yet to get their starter packs.

“Dikio should tell Nigerians and the whole world what happened to the 3, 000 recovered slots, after PAP payroll forensic audit in 2021.

“We demand to know the reason for the continuous payment of monthly stipends to dead ex-agitators.

“What’s the reason behind the continuous monthly stipend payment of about five million naira, monthly to some camp leaders while some get nothing.

“Who are the CEO/MD of PAP training/empowerment contracts,” among others.

The ex-agitators said the management of PAP led by Dikio should be held responsible for whatever happens in the Niger Delta on or before August 10, 2022, if their demands were not met.

