Amao charges troops to sustain tempo against criminal elements

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has charged troops of Operation GAMA AIKI (OPGA) and personnel of 013 Quick Response Force (013 QRF) Minna, Niger State to sustain the tempo of operations and continue to fight gallantly until insurgents, armed bandits and all other criminal elements were completely eliminated.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday by the Nigerian Air Force spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

He stated that the Air Chief gave the charge while celebrating Christmas with the troops of Air Component of OPGA in Minna.

He said that the CAS who was represented by the Deputy Director of Operations, Headquarters NAF, Air Commodore Sunday Aneke, noted that the Christmas lunch also provided an opportunity for the service to remember the sacrifices of fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price in the service to the country.

The NAF, he stated, operating in concert with sister services and other security agencies had continued to courageously confront various security threats while recording tangible results in the various theatres of operations.

According to him, “I must therefore sate that I am proud of the efforts of all our officers, airmen and airwomen participating in internal security operations in different parts of the country.”

The CAS who appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria especially the NAF pointed out that the AC OPGA had continued to perform very critical roles in providing the much needed air support for the effective conduct of ground operations by the land component.

The air operations, he disclosed, have been immensely instrumental in curtailing the activities of the terrorists and denying them freedom of action.

According to him, “it is gratifying to note that operational manpower development in the NAF recently received a boost with the winging of 26 new pilots and 31 operators since my assumption of office.

“In the same vein, I am happy to note that we currently have a total of 195 officers, airmen and airwomen undergoing various training courses abroad cutting across several specialties and trades

“In addition, 12 student pilots are undergoing Basic Fighter Training at 403 Flying Training School, Kano, while 12 others are undergoing Basic Transport Training at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna. These courses are aimed at maintaining combat readiness by increasing the number of pilots to man our ever-increasing inventory of aircraft.”

In his remarks, the Commander 103 QRF, Group Captain Elisha Bindul stated that the presence of CAS during festive periods remained a huge source of motivation and indicative of his commitment to the welfare and morale of troops of OPGA.

