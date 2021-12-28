Zamfara: Marafa’s faction condemns attack on PDP in Gusau

A faction of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara State led by Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has condemned the attack on chieftains of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party at the venue of their Congress in Gusau, the state capital.

Loyalists of the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahadi Ali-Gusau, had accused the leadership of APC in the state as masterminds of the attacks.

Thugs had invaded the venue of the PDP congress at Samaru in Gusau, the Zamfara capital and destroyed some facilities meant for the conduct of the congress before the intervention of security personnel while the PDP faithful later moved to another venue where it was held.

But reacting in a statement issued in Abuja, spokesperson of the Honourable Sirajo Garba Maikatako led APC faction, Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, in a statement said the APC in Zamfara State was disturbed by the development which it described as an embarrassment to the Party.

“We are more worried that official statements attributed to the spokesperson to the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State who is one of the leading figures of PDP in the state associated the action with the ruling APC in the state.

“Although the statement pointed the accusing finger at thugs mobilised by Governor Bello Matawalle’s camp of APC, we are using this medium to disassociate and distance the Senator Marafa-led faction of APC from this undemocratic act against opposition groups. It is in the record that Senator Kabiru Marafa (CON) is an advocate of rule of law and the principle of “live and let others live” from the testimonies of his uncountable public engagements as a Senator of the Republic of Nigeria and the leading figure of APC in Zamfara State.”

While it called on the security agencies to investigate the incident and fish out masterminds of the violent attacks, Senator Marafa’s faction, commended the patience and maturity of the PDP Chieftains in the face of what it called unprovoked and unwarranted attacks.

“On this note, the leadership of Senator Marafa faction of APC condemns in totality the reported action against opposition PDP in the state and consider the action as barbaric, savage, desperate and primitive. We also call on the leadership of the police at State, Zonal and National levels to thoroughly investigate the matter and make the perpetrators and their sponsors face appropriate wrath of the law.

“We equally call on the police to use this incidence as a red flag and be on alert to avoid the occurrence of such cowardly act of desperate politicians without fear or favour.

“As democrats, we commend the conduct of the opposition PDP on the maturity exhibited in the face of violence and managing the situation. We also congratulate them on holding the congresses and emerging with the new party leadership in the state. Notwithstanding, we hope that the new leadership of PDP in the state will in due course understand the progressive ideals of APC especially the commitment of Senator Marafa of building bridges beyond party affiliations to rescue Zamfara State from the grip of insecurity.”

