Amaechi condemns Ondo Church attack

Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has condemned the attack and killing of innocent worshippers at a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Amaechi in a statement released by his media office, commiserated with the affected families, St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the people of Owo Kingdom and the people and Government of Ondo State, calling the sad event, “a terrible, absolutely vile and senseless murder of innocent citizens.”

The former Governor of Rivers State and Immediate past Minister of Transportation, urged security agencies to collaborate and fish out the perpetrators, saying, “I feel so sad and livid that these criminals are so emboldened to carry out these barbaric attacks on the people in broad day light. Our security agencies have to put heads together and smoke out these monsters and ensure they are punished, immobilized and totally flushed out.”

“They must also in partnership with our government, step up intelligence and work round the clock to nip such acts of terror in the bud.

“May the souls of the departed rest in the bosom of the Lord. I also pray for the families, the church, the people and the Government of Ondo State to find strength in the midst of the sorrow and pain,” Amaechi said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…