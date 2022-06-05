Amaechi condemns Ondo Church attack

By Tribune Online
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has condemned the attack and killing of innocent worshippers at a church in Owo, Ondo State.

Amaechi in a statement released by his media office, commiserated with the affected families, St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the people of Owo Kingdom and the people and  Government of Ondo State, calling the sad event, “a terrible, absolutely vile and senseless murder of innocent citizens.”

The former Governor of Rivers State and Immediate past Minister of Transportation, urged security agencies to collaborate and fish out the perpetrators, saying, “I feel so sad and livid that these criminals are so emboldened to carry out these barbaric attacks on the people in broad day light. Our security agencies have to put heads together and smoke out these monsters and ensure they are punished, immobilized and totally flushed out.”

“They must also in partnership with our government, step up intelligence and work round the clock to nip such acts of terror in the bud.

“May the souls of the departed rest in the bosom of the Lord. I also pray for the families, the church, the people and the Government of Ondo State to find strength in the midst of the sorrow and pain,” Amaechi said.

