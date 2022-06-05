MKO Abiola’s son emerges PRP presidential candidate

Kola Abiola, the son of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Bashorun MKO Abiola, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) as he won the party primaries with landslide votes against Senator Usman Bugaje, Patience Ndidi Key and Colonel Gboluga Mosugu (retd).

While Abiola got 2,096 from across the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bugaje came distant second with 813 votes while Ndidi Key and Colonel Mosugu got 329 and 263 votes to emerge third and fourth in that order.

Speaking before the collation of the results which was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PRP national chairman, Alhaji Falalu Bello, said the delegates from the 36 states and the FCT voted for the aspirants from their respective states with permission from INEC to save cost and proved to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that parties’ presidential primaries can be held in an orderly and peaceful manner with transparency in display.

Bello said the aspirants had promised to support whoever wins the primaries and irrespective of the outcome, the aspirants also promised to continue their support for the party going forward.

Bello added that the party decided not to zone its presidential ticket to any of the six geopolitical zones across the country but to look for a candidate who is capable and competent and enjoys wide acceptability across Nigeria. While Ndidi Key is from the South South, Colonel Gboluga Mosugu hails from the North Central while Kola Abiola and Usman Bugaje are from the South West and the North West respectively.

Agents of all the four aspirants who were on ground to witness the primaries, accepted the outcome and promised to work for the party’s victory during the 2023 general elections in all the 36 states and Abuja.