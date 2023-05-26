The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has vowed to bring sanity to its revenue collection system and improve Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The vow was made by the Chairman, Revenue Taskforce on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Yunusa Yusuf, during a two-day training organized to prepare members of the taskforce in Abuja.

Yunusa stated that the training became necessary in order to equip members of his taskforce to perform the onerous task ahead of them excellently.

According to him, sacking some of the fake revenue consultants and plugging revenue leakages was the surest way to shore up the Council’s IGR to enable AMAC Chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu deliver on his campaign promises and improves the lives of residents.

Yunusa who doubles as Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman on Community Relations, warned fake revenue collectors to leave the trade or be prosecuted, even as he urged members of the newly constituted AMAC Mobile Court to familiarise themselves with bylaws of the Council ahead commencement of enforcement against revenue fraud.

On his part, AMAC Chief Revenue Officer, Danlami Anyadalo called on the Council to know then identify of its consultants, their number and competences, as well as reduce the large number of consultants to a manageable figure.

He also advised against granting of consultancy to friends, family members of staff, even as he described the Council revenue problem a “management fraud”.

Anyadalo also made case for the use of more AMAC staff, along with a streamlined number of genuine consultants in the collection of revenue, berating some consultants for subletting to other consultants who also further sublet to sub-consultants with large numbers of staff.

We gathered that the taskforce would soon begin massive clampdown on fake revenue consultants and others involved in criminal activities in the revenue system.

