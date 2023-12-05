Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State has inaugurated 600 Neighborhood Watch operatives, the state security outfit saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the hinterlands, codenamed: Operation Rainbow.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, at the passing-out parade of the Neighborhood Watch operatives of operation Rainbow, said the revitalisation of the state security outfit was part of his administration’s effort to ensure security of lives and property in various communities in the state.

“It is my pleasure to be here for the passing-out parade of the Neighborhood Watch operatives of Operation Rainbow. Today, we are witnessing the passing out of a crop of 600 galant operatives who were selected out of the numerous citizens of the state.

“I wish to commend the coordinator of operation Rainbow, the Special Adviser on Security, the chief security officer and other security agencies who, within this short period, have transformed, tutored and nurtured these young operatives into the end products that we see before us today

“From the reports I have received and the parade witnessed today, there is ample evidence that these soon-to-be gallant security officials have been put through the mills and have come out refined and ready to contribute their quota to the state’s effort to secure lives and property in our communities and the state in general,” he said.

He urged the operatives to put in their best to secure local communities by reporting early warning signs for swift security intervention, adding that it is the state’s desire to create a conducive working atmosphere for every citizen to carry out their lawful business.

The governor cautioned the operatives stating that his administration will not allow indiscipline and unprofessional conduct and charged them to treat matters of security and safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens with the utmost importance.

Mutfwang commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for training and accommodating the operatives, as well as other instructors from different security agencies for their input in training the young men and women.

