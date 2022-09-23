AMAA 2022: ‘Surviving Gaza,’ ‘Borga’ lead nomination with 14 awards each

South Africa’s feature film, ‘Surviving Gaza,’ and Ghana’s ‘Borga’ lead the 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards nominations with 14 nominations each.

The two films got nominated in 14 different categories out of the AMAAs’ 26 categories.

This was revealed to the media by Dr. Shaibu Husseini on behalf of the president of AMAA jury 2022 at a media event on September 21.

The event, which had the founder and CEO of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in attendance, was held at the Radisson hotel in Ikeja, GRA, Lagos.

Tanzania’s ‘Tug of war’ follows closely with 12 nominations while Uganda’s ‘Tembele’ and Nigeria’s ‘Man of God’ packed nominations in nine different categories. Nigeria’s ‘Jolly Roger’ also followed with nominations in eight different categories while Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Swallow’ earned nominations in seven categories.

Other top contenders at the AMAA 2022 include ‘A song from the dark’ and ‘Angeliena’ with six nominations, with six nominations, ‘Ayaanle,’ ‘Almajiri,’ and ‘Road to my father’s compound’ with five different categories, while ‘Alaise,’ ‘Money miss road,’ and ‘Underbelly earned three different nominations each and ‘Skin like mine,’ and ‘Ba Ni,’ had two nominations each.

Speaking at the event, Anyiam-Osigwe revealed that the 2022 AMAA will hold in Lagos, Nigeria amid pomp and glee.

The filmmaker and executive also noted that AMAA isn’t a popular voting film and movie award ceremony but an awards ceremony strategically created to reward and celebrate professionalism in film, and filmmaking across all spectrums.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE