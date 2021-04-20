Alumni seek stakeholders’ support for development of education sector

The Eyemote Comprehensive High School Old Student Association (ECOHSOSA) Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State has called for the cooperation of teachers, parents, government and other stakeholders towards the development of the education sector.

The new president of the association, Wing Commander Lawrence Akinwumi (retd) noted that government alone could not reposition the sector without the support of alumni association and other critical sectors.

Akinwumi spoke during his swearing-in ceremony as the president of the association alongside other new executives of the ECOHSOSA.

Other executives include; Professor Raphael Adeleke(1st V.P), Mrs Eunice Alabi(2nd V.P), Dr Olusola Akinsanya ( National Secretary), Mr Julius Oluwafemi( Treasurer), Mrs Bukola Fajuyi ( Social Secretary) and Mr Samuel Obata (Auditor)

He promised that the new executives under him would do everything possible to improve the infrastructure of the school and add more values to the Alma mater.

The retired Air Force officer said, “We will provide transparent leadership and accountable services and strive to promote the good name of the school.

“Also, we will ensure cooperation and synergy amongst all stakeholders, that is government, parents, staffers and members of ECOHSOSA to foster rapid development.”

He added that period career talks would be put together for the students, “which will prepare them in choosing their future profession.”

He encouraged other old students of the school to support the executives in their bid to transform and move the school to an enviable level among the comity of secondary schools in Ekiti State and beyond.

Akinwunmi commended the Chief Judge of the state and member of the association, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, for his contributions and drafting of the association’s constitution.

On his part, the immediate past president of ECOHSOSA, Dr Christopher Abere, advised the new executives to see their posts as a call to serve and contribute to the development of society.

