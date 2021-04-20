Ministry trains 40 rice farmers, distributes rice seeds in Edo

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FEMARD), on Tuesday, trained 40 rice farmers on the rice value chain in Edo State.

In addition to the training, the ministry also distributed 40 bags of 25kg faro 44 rice seeds and two litres of glyphosate chemical each to the rice farmers across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Declaring the training opened, the Director, Federal Department of Agricultural Extension (FDAE), Frank Kudla, said the training was targeted at youths and women.

Represented by the State Director of Agriculture, FEMARD, Wellington Omoragbon, Kudla said the capacity building of youths on rice was a concerted effort aimed at improving rice production in the state.

“We all know that over the past years rice has become one of the leading staple food In Nigeria and the consumption had increased faster than the production resulting in growing dependence on imports. To curtail these, the Ministry through the department is empowering women and youths on rice production along the value chains,” he said.

He added that to “reduce poverty, increase food security, create jobs, and accelerating income generation and economic growth on an inclusive and sustainable basis, the Ministry through the department is organising this training on rice production, processing and marketing with the objective to enhance productivity, create jobs as wells as developing rice enterprises in Nigeria.”

The Programme Manager of Edo Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, urged participants to take advantage of the training to improve rice production and create wealth in the state.

The Programme Manager, who was represented by the Director of Technical Services, Sub-Programme, ADP, Mrs Fidelia Aikhuomobhogbe, noted that the ministry had trained extension agents in the state to assist the farmers on modern agricultural practices.

Mr Monday Nana, a rice farmer from Illushi, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state, thanked the Federal Government for the training.

Nana said the training and the rice seeds received would help the farmers to improve rice productivity in the state.

