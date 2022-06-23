Almond: Easy means to boost libido in diabetic men

H AVING erectile dysfunction, also called impotence, can be a real challenge. Experts have described how some nuts such as almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts improved sperm quality. Now, they have established the positive effects of the consumption of almonds on sexual function in men with diabetes.

The researchers, who had examined the effect of almond-included diets in 42 diabetic male rats, said intake of almonds could prevent the risk of erectile dysfunction in individuals with diabetes. It had enhanced sexual activities with a simultaneous reduction in oxidative stress and pro-inflammatory markers in the rats.

In rats, treatment with supplemented diets improves the sexual behaviour in diabetic rats as evident by decreased mounting and intromission latencies with a concomitant increase in mounting and intromission frequencies. It is in the 2020 edition of the Journal of Food Biochemistry.

In this study, these researchers at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, suggested that the improved sexual behaviour observed in diabetic rats followed the treatment with almond-supplemented diets could be in part related to the availability of some important compounds (ellagic acid, rutin, quercetin, arginine, phenylalanine, and glutamic acid) that have been previously reported to play crucial roles in initiating and sustaining sexual activities.

Erectile dysfunction — the inability to get or maintain an erection firm enough for sex — is common in men who have diabetes, especially those with type 2 diabetes. It can stem from damage to nerves and blood vessels caused by poor long-term blood sugar control. Unfortunately, it occurs earlier in men with diabetes than in men without the disease.

Almonds are packed with nutrients and an excellent source of fibre, proteins, vitamin E, magnesium, manganese, copper, phosphorus and many more. All these nutrients help in weight loss, improve bone health, and mood, and lower the risk of heart diseases, cancer and diabetes. Zinc, manganese and copper can help in maintaining the erection of the penis. Zinc improves the flow of blood to major organs of the body.

According to them, “Interestingly, there was an improvement in sexual behaviour among diabetic rats treated with almond-supplemented diets for 14 days. Diabetic rats show reduced sexual activities when compared with rats in the normal control group. Almond-supplemented diets and sildenafil citrate (viagra) increased sexual functions in diabetic rats.





“We conclude that diets supplemented with almond (drupe and seed) improve sexual activities, and modulate some important biochemical parameters paramount to erectile dysfunction in diabetic rats. The reported activities could be partly related to the availability of important compounds with known aphrodisiac properties. Hence, almond (drupe and seed) consumption could lower the risk of erectile dysfunction in subjects with diabetes. However, a clinical trial is highly recommended.”

Previously, eating 60g of walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts each day boosts the libido of men and gives them better orgasms. Spanish researchers claim men reported having a better sex life with the addition of two large handfuls of nuts a day.

Scientists believe the nutrients in the nuts help transmit signals to the penis which boost sensitivity and performance. Antioxidants – abundant in nuts – also benefit the cardiovascular system, and healthy blood circulation is linked to an increased libido.

The Universitat Rovira i Virgili and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute in Spain conducted the 14-week trial. They divided 83 healthy men aged 18-35, with no history of erectile dysfunction, into two groups.

All the volunteers typically ate a ‘Western-style’ diet, which is high in fats but low in fresh fruit and vegetables. They were also told to continue with their normal diets but those in one of the groups were given 60g of nuts to eat every day in the journal Nutrients.

Moreover, researchers in the Journal of Food Biochemistry also suggested consumption of roasted seeds of pumpkin, a nutritious vegetable used in folklore for the treatment of bladder, prostate, and kidney diseases, in animal studies can also help to improve erectile function.

In this study, roasting improved the biochemical parameters associated with erectile function in male rats. Roasted pumpkin seeds also reduced the oxidative stress parameters in rats’ penile tissues when compared to raw pumpkin seeds. Hence, the consumption of roasted pumpkin seeds could be more beneficial compared to raw pumpkin seeds.