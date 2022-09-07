Alluvium University graduates first set of tech engineers in Ekiti

Yomi Ayeleso | Ado-Ekiti

Determined to train and build capacity of solution providers in the technology world and be the leading lights in the industry, the Alluvium University, Ekiti State Centre, has graduated its first set of tech engineers and programmers.

The graduates would work with the United Kingdom-based parent company, Alluvium International in its delivery of computer programming solutions for companies and organisations across the world.

Speaking during the ceremony for the eight graduates in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the principal founder of the university, Jaytee Ojo, noted that the training was necessary in order for the graduates to tap into the over $1 billion global market for remote tech engineers and programmers.

He explained that organisations across the world, especially in Europe are lacking softwares engineers, which they source from other continents, adding that the graduates would be sourced and work from Nigeria and earn huge financial rewards.

Ojo, who is the founder of Jaytee Ojo Foundation said, “Alluvium University is committed to training graduates in becoming skilled and valued professionals and to offer opportunities for young promising Africans to pursue a career in the tech industry as engineers or consultants.

“Alluvium came to Nigeria to grow the burgeoning tech industry and help to make Nigeria the global centre for remote ICT work as well to develop the potential of the brilliant Nigerian minds as part of our strategy to become number one in our industry for quality.

“At Alluvium, our clients and customers require specific and niche solutions. To be the number one in our industry for quality, we decided to self-train our next crop of consultants rather than looking to hire.”

On the choice of Ekiti for location of the university, the founder revealed that the decision was “to get a great balance between city life and country-side serenity.”

He disclosed that the graduates, who were selected among the over 200 applicants, had been exposed to the required education and skills with needed material support running into millions at no cost.

The Faculty Consultant, Mobolaji Tenibiaje, said the vision of the founders was necessitated by the huge deficit of Nigerian tech engineers and professionals on the global tech market.

He added that billion dollar jobs were being ceded to Indian and Pakistani engineers which could be channelled to the Nigerian tech professionals with the right skill sets and work remotely from anywhere in the country.

While commending the founder and his partner, Wale Olojo for their commitment and dedication at providing global opportunities for young tech engineers, the faculty consultant pointed out that with the university, young citizens of the state would have the chance to change their unemployment story and take advantage of the increasing demands for tech engineers across the world.

A former Senior Special Assistant to governor Kayode Fayemi on Diaspora Relations, Femi Odere, who lamented the lack of growth in technology in the country due to inadequate infrastructural facilities, hailed the founder of the institution for bringing the initiative to the doorstep of the people in the state.





He solicited the support and investment of government and organisations in the technology space, saying it is capable of boosting the economy of the country and providing job opportunities for the teeming youth population.

Some of the graduates who spoke commended the institution for providing them the chance to learn and acquire skills at no cost and expressed readiness to work in providing technology solutions to the problems confronting mankind across the world.

