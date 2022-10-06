30 business owners in Bauchi commence 2-day training in digital marketing

Changing in the business world where more people embrace online shopping has necessitated training for 30 business owners in Bauchi on digital business.

The training is aimed to equip the participants with skills to be able to operate their businesses online and compete with their counterparts from other developed countries across the globe.

The training is being facilitated by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bauchi State office and it is a 2-day training.

The State Manager of SMEDAN, Abdulrasheed Aliyu while speaking on Thursday at the commencement of the training said that the programme was designed under the digital skill training of the agency in collaboration with a digital institution known as ‘Mind the Gap Nigeria’.

Abdulrasheed Aliyu said that 19 states were picked across the country for the training adding that the participants are representatives of various unions in the marketing sector of the country.

According to him “We understand that most businesses now go online and most people are doing their businesses virtually traditionally and one of the missions of SMEDAN is to develop small and medium enterprises to boost their businesses.”

He also said that “That is why we introduced this training to give them knowledge on how they can go online to do their businesses both nationally and internationally, and that’s why we call it digital skill marketing.”

The SMEDAN Manager further said that “We want to train our small business owners how to go online and do their businesses by marketing their products and get more customers for them to get more profit,”.

Abdulrasheed Aliyu also said that the trainer, who is an expert in Information Communication Technology (ICT) will not only teach the participants how to go online but also how to protect their websites as well as how to evade hackers or scammers.

He however advised the trainees to take the training very seriously, adding that they would have spent nothing less than N50,000 to acquire the training from a private individual but they were now being given it free of charge.

Also speaking, Mr Zack Ibrahim, the trainer and the Community Manager, Mind the Gap Nigeria, Bauchi state chapter, said that the trainees would be trained on how to operate an online presence so that their businesses would not only operate locally but also would be able to provide their services to the people beyond their reach and locality.

According to him, “A time will come when people won’t go physically to buy things and this is already happening especially in advanced countries.”

He stressed that “They should take the training very seriously because, by the time they know how to make use of the skills, it will help their businesses. It would grow their businesses very well, in fact even in their finances, they will see changes.”

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Malam Bala Wunti, appreciated the Federal Government and SMEDAN for the ‘laudable’ training, adding that it would enhance their businesses.





He promised to pass the knowledge acquired during the training to other business people who were not lucky to have been selected for the training.

