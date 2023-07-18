Some Nigerians have taken to social media to express displeasure over the latest increase in the price of petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), describing it as ‘renewed shege’.

The pump price, which initially moved to N537 following the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his inauguration speech on May 29, has further increased to N617.

The removal of the fuel subsidy, which tripled the price of petrol, was said to have affected virtually every part of the economy, leading to an increase in the prices of goods and services across the country.

The news of the latest increase in the pump price of petrol has, however, stirred lamentations from some Nigerians who took to Twitter to express their displeasure over the development, calling on the federal government to allow its citizens to breathe.

A Nigerian, simply identified as Big saint condemned the development, stating that people of the country are finding it to fit into the earlier increase to N537 following the President’s subsidy removal.

“Allow Nigerians to breathe please, people are still trying to adapt to the old one and now this.” @saintcooldude opined.

A Twitter user @Morris_Monye wrote, “If a whole NNPC fuel station is selling for 617, then how much are others selling? We are now in the state of Omo!”

Another user, @firstladyship wrote , “NNPC fuel price is now N617 per liter. I hope you’re enjoying the renewed shege?”

@HussainiSaniY10 tweeted, “Fuel is being sold at the price of N617/liter at NNPC and we’re expected to believe that fuel subsidy removal is gonna favor the masses. We’ve been duped big time. At this rate, we’ll not mind the FG bringing back the subsidy, let the few continue enjoying it. Let the poor breathe!”

@Paul_GP1 wrote, “What’s have we done to deserve this na😫, I’ve spent 30k on transportation in just 13 days going from ijaye/ajala to cms 😫 how much is my salary Oh God.”

Remaining optimistic despite the increase, @Nawas_masood tweeted, “Be patient. Tomorrow will be better than today, there’s light at the end of the tunnel!”