The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) revealed on Tuesday that they have apprehended a suspected kidnapper and two individuals involved in rail infrastructure vandalism.

During the parade of the vandals in Umuahia, Commandant Paul Ozoemene Igwebuike stated that the Commandant of the Nigerian Navy College of Account and Finance Owerrinta, Captain S. K. Ogogo, had recently handed over two suspects, Mr Amanze Agwutu (38 years old) and Nwadike Chukwudi (31 years old), who were arrested while transporting suspected vandalised rail infrastructure from Isuikwuato.

The suspects were found in possession of two Hummer buses with registration number Abia AKE 650 XA and a Toyota Hiace with registration number Anambra AWK 267 XB, loaded with 42 and 38 lengths of rail tracks, respectively.

“The Command quickly commenced investigation into the activities of the suspects, which preliminary findings revealed the following: The suspects, who claimed to be commercial bus drivers, were hired by a notorious vandal who has been involved in the business of removing railway slippers in the South East of Nigeria.”

Commandant Ozoemene stated that some scrap dealers’ dumping sites serve as hideouts for criminal elements who are currently terrorising the state. Miscreants have infiltrated the ranks of genuine metal scrap dealers, posing a menace to society.

He further disclosed the arrest of Uchenna Njinkeonye, who was previously arrested in 2022 by the Abia NSCDC. Njinkeonye is currently the second defendant in a suit, accused of being in possession of five air conditioners vandalised by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) office in Umuahia.

The Commandant also revealed that his men had apprehended a suspected kidnapper, Kingsley Ogbonna (35 years old), and rescued his victim after five days in captivity.

The arrest took place after receiving information about suspicious activities in a building located in Alaoji Mkputu, Ugwunnagbo LGA.

The victim had been kidnapped in Aba while at the gate of his house. The suspect, a native of Edda in Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State, was arrested. He had demanded a ransom of N100 million, which was later reduced to N10 million.

During the operation, the Commandant stated that they recovered 1 AK 45 assault rifle, 1 magazine, 21 rounds of live ammunition, 1 cutlass, and 7 ATM cards bearing different names and belonging to different commercial banks.

Commandant Ozoemene took the opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding the death of metal scrap dealer Amadi Agwu Kelechi, who was shot by NSCDC officers in Ubakala.





He mentioned that the dealer had insisted that the officers would not arrest any of the suspects and had rushed one of the officers with a cutlass, despite repeated warnings. He described the incident as unfortunate and expressed condolences to the family.

An inquiry has been initiated to determine the extent of the operatives’ culpability, with the assurance that anyone found guilty will face consequences.

The Commandant urged the general public to monitor the activities of unscrupulous scrap metal collectors in their neighbourhoods and report any suspected security threats.

In response to questions from journalists, the two drivers, Nwadike Chukwudi from Agbaja Nwangele in Imo State and Amanze Agwatu from Mbaise, claimed that they were only transporting goods without knowing they were stolen.

