The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to take over the investigation and prosecution of the officer(s) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of two-year-old Ivan Onose Omhonrina in Delta State.

This decision came after the adoption of a motion titled “Call for Investigation and Prosecution of the Officers Involved in shooting and killing of Ivan Onose Omhonrina,” sponsored by Hon. Unyime Idem at the Plenary.

The House emphasised the need for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and called on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and all other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitisation programs for their officers.

These programs should focus on the appropriate use of firearms, conflict resolution, de-escalation techniques, and respect for human rights.

Additionally, the House mandated the Committee on Human Rights (when constituted) to ensure that the family of Onose is adequately compensated for their loss and report back within six weeks.

Furthermore, the Committee on National Security and Intelligence (when constituted) was tasked with effectively monitoring the activities of law enforcement agencies.

This includes conducting regular evaluations, reviewing incidents, and recommending appropriate actions to prevent similar occurrences. The committee is expected to report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

During the session, the House observed a minute of silence for Ivan Onose Omhonrina and other victims who tragically lost their lives due to the irresponsibility of security agents.

The House noted that on July 13, 2023, a two-year-old boy named Ivan Onose Omhonrina tragically lost his life in Asaba, Delta State, due to a stray bullet fired by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It was also observed that Ivan’s younger brother, Eromosele Omhonrina, was shot in one of his eyes.

In addition, the House mentioned that on April 4, 2023, a 17-year-old boy named Ibuchim Ofezie was killed by police patrol operatives attached to the “C” Division of the Command in Agingi Community of Bassa Local Government Area of Jos.

Similarly, on May 28, 2023, Bakare Idris Demola was shot dead by Mr Kabiru Odejimi, a police officer of the Nigerian Police Force in Oregun, Ikeja area, Lagos State.





The House expressed concern that innocent Nigerians have been injured or lost their lives due to stray bullets fired by law enforcement officers in the country.

It emphasised the need for urgent intervention to find a lasting solution to these recurring killings and prevent further injuries and loss of lives.

Furthermore, the House highlighted the significant risks and consequences posed by the recurring killings of innocent Nigerians by stray bullets, not only for individuals and communities but also for the nation as a whole.

In conclusion, the House called for swift, immediate, and decisive action to address this issue, restore trust, protect human rights, and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…