The Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, was on Thursday morning, invaded by mobile policemen.

The Chairman of the Council Area, Hon. Wale Adedayo, gave the hint on his Facebook page that mobile policemen numbering about 100 stormed the secretariat.

Our reporter learnt that the Department of State Security (DSS) has also invited him for an explanation over the allegation of zero allocation to local governments in the state by the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, since 2021.

Tribune Online recalls that Adedayo had written to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Olusegun Osoba, begging him to convince Gov Abiodun to release funds meant for the council areas from the federal allocation account.

The Council boss equally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC).

When contacted, Adedayo confirmed the invitation from the DSS, and that he was on his way to Abeokuta, to honour them.

Adedayo in a Facebook post said, “invading peaceful Ogbere community with mobile policemen in order to impeach Wale Adedayo is desperation. As I told the SSG yesterday, we took an oath with our fathers that we’ll make this land better than we met it. You can kill the body, but not the spirit of Wale Adedayo.”

Details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE