The 17th President of the Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, Rotarian Olusegun Sunday Aremu, has pledged commitment to the Rotary Avenue of Service and execution of all projects already mapped out.

Aremu stated this in his acceptance speech after he was installed as the 17th president of Rotary Club Oluyole Estate in Ibadan, Oyo State.

At the event held at the YMCA Event Centre, Joyce B Road, he also promised to do more to impact the lives of people in his area of responsibility, while also continuing with the Club’s annual signature eye project.

Aremu said that as the Club creates hope in the world, its interests will be paramount in all that he does as he takes over the wheel of leadership.

Stating that though the journey is long, he sought support and commitment from all members to make his tenure a memorable one,

“As we transition from the year of imagination to the year of creating hope, let us all hold hands together on this journey to make our dear Club a force to reckon with in District 9125.

“Let us all be committed to the three Ts: time, treasure, and talent, and make our club, the Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate, a great one,” he enjoined others.

Rotarian Aremu also appreciated the immediate past president, Rotarian Modinat Olu-Ajayi, for all the lessons learned during her tenure.

In her speech, the erstwhile president appreciated members of the club for the opportunity given to her to serve in the last Rotary year 2022-2023, describing the experience as challenging yet rewarding.

Olu-Ajayi, while thanking God and other members of the club for the support given to her, then reeled out some achievements recorded during her tenure, admitting that the successes were recorded through the support of members.

“All these, among others, were the joint accomplishments of the Rotary Club of Oluyole Estate members.





Hence, I would like to commend all of us for our efforts through our selfless and devoted commitments, volunteering, and contributions, either financially, morally, physically or in so many other ways.

“As I hand over the wheel of Rotary to the new president of Oluyole Estate, Rotarian Aremu Olusegun, I intend to be a Rotarian ready to serve and give him ample support as my past presidents afforded me.”

Fundraising for the club was also carried out, and awards were given to members for excellence and service to humanity.

Rotarian Aremu, joined by his wife, Folake, also had in attendance Otunba Terry Adenuga as the chairman of the day and Rotarian Olayemi Matthew Olawale as the guest speaker.

Among others present were a past president, Akintunde Moronkeji, who represented the District Governor, Ahmed Sagab; the charter president of the club, Laide Olayiwola; and Prof. Gbola Olayiwola.

Also at the event, a new Board of Directors and new members were inducted.

