Alleged defamation: Abiola’s wife sues police, demand N100bn damages

The wife of late Chief M.K.O Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 199 presidential election, Prof. Zainab-Duke Abiola has dragged the Nigerian Police Force before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged defamation.

Abiola’s widow is suing for herself, Omnipresent God Ministries, Akasoba and Co. Law firm, Kasowari Nig. Ltd, Ginger A Construction Company and Wa Ingi Awome, who are all plaintiffs in the matter.

The defendants in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/2370/2022 brought before the cour by Zainab-Duke Abiola on December 23, 2022, are the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba, Eng. Ibrahim, adopted son of the IGP and Teju Mose, a former police orderly.

In the suit, Mrs Abiola, alleged that she was framed-up by one Engr. Ibrahim, who happens to be the adopted son of the IGP and allegedly abducted and tortured during unholy hours of the night with a night gown, an action she said, had irredeemably battered her personality and image.

She equally said, in the suit that Engr Ibrahim’s action caused her so much damage, trauma, ill-health and reduced her standing and recognition in the global society.

Consequently, she seeks a court declaration that the act of the defendants was defamatory, dehumanizing, ridiculing, disgraceful, demeaning and that plaintiffs were subjected to global public opprobrium.

A declaration that the act of the defendants against the plaintiffs was premeditated, calculated and orchestrated to lower the estimation of the plaintiff before right thinking members of the society.

A declaration that the acts of the defendants were defaming and embarrassing and have thus reduced the image of the plaintiff in the eyes of right thinking members of the society.

A declaration that the personalities, profession, image of the plaintiffs have been near-irredeemably battered by the defendants.

A declaration that that she is the Chief legal consultant of the Nigeria Police and that the court should make an order directing the defendants to pay the plaintiffs the sum of N100 billion only as damages for defamation, shame, ridicule, harassment, trauma, humiliation and public embarrassment suffered by the plaintiffs.





Also contained in the suit is a request directing the defendants to tender an unreserved public apology in all print and electronic media.

The matter has been slated for February 28, 2023 for hearing.