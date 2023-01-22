2023: Ganduje’s son promises effective representation, delivery of democratic dividends to Kano constituents

Member of the All Progressives Congress and House of Representatives candidate for Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gadu Federal Constituency, Abba Umar Ganduje, has said he owes his people quality delivery on their needs and robust contributions on the floor of the Green Chamber.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Abuja, Abba Umar who is the son of incumbent Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said if given the opportunity to serve in the 10th Parliament, he will strive to meet the specific needs of his constituents diligently.

According to Ganduje’s son, his well-articulated programmes will be tailored to address the deprivations that the people of Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/Rimin Gadu constituency had suffered over the years.

“I wish to say this is not just the usual deceptive campaign theatrics of politicians. This is not also to engage in unfulfilled promises at every election season like this. I intend to serve through effective and efficient representation and by bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of the Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/RiminGadu constituency.

The APC candidate said he would, at all times, bring into focus the concerns of his people on the floor of the Green Chamber.

“Getting to the National Assembly on my people’s mandate by God’s grace, my programmes will come through the promotion of legislation that will address our peculiar needs and through direct personal interventions to support the great people of my constituency.”

Abba Ganduje said his direct personal interventions would be focused on supporting his people in the areas of their health needs, education, empowerment, employment among others.

When asked about his chances of winning the February 25th election, the APC candidate said he was hopeful that his supporters who are the real voters wouldn’t not desert.

‘My people are yearning for a change and they have assured me of their support to bring about the needed change that will usher in quality representation and development.

“I am confident of victory Insha Allah. I have engaged with the real voters and because they trust us, and because we will be accountable, I will not run away from them, so they have promised me massive votes to change the equation and replace inefficiency in Dawakin Tofa/Tofa/ Rimin Gado Federal Constituency area of Kano state.

“For me, I will be an active member of the House who would not be there to warm seat, remain a spectator but an effective member whose impact would be felt by the people of my constituency, state and the Nation in general,” Abba Ganduje assured.