The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami will appear before the House of Representatives’ Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude oil export to global destinations from 2014 to date.

The Ad-hoc Committee Chairman, Hon. Mark Gbillah had on Thursday, 20th April, 2023 confirmed receipt of the Minister’s formal letter, indicating interest to provide a comprehensive report on the allegation.

The Minister is also expected to respond to inquiries concerning the purported approval for the payment of a substantial amount of money to whistle blowers as well as the details of multi-million dollars reportedly recovered so far.

Details later…

