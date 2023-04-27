Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Niger Delta have called on the leadership and other stakeholders of the party from the region to support credible and a team player as the country’s next President of the Senate for the sake of equity, fairness and justice.

According to the stakeholders, “We believe in politics of equity, fairness, and justice and that is why we are calling our leaders from the Niger Delta region to support a credible, resourceful person who will not lord over the people as the next senate president.”

The stakeholders, under the aegis of Niger Delta Stakeholders for Equity and Justice (NDSEJ), disclosed this in a press statement after its meeting held at Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

They noted that the nation could not attain the desired peace and development without equity and justice in the distribution of political offices.

The group noted that the 2023 general elections have created deep gully and division across the country, hence there is an urgent need to give every region a sense of belonging and set off the process of total healing and reconciliation in the country.

The statement, which was signed by the Convener of the NDSEJ, Chief Alfred Ebikeme, and its Secretary, Prince Victor Ogie Osagie, appealed to APC leaders from the zone to consider and support a southerner to emerge as Senate president.

“Though we have one of our own, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio who is reported to be eyeing the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly, however, his last outing as a supervising Minister over the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC left a sour taste in our mouth.

“It’s on record that under his watch, Senator Akpabio blatantly refused to run the NDDC with a functional board, instead, he opted for sole administrators thereby shutting out the entire leadership of the region in the administration of the Commission, the consequence of this is that the people of the Niger Delta were starved of good and quality representation in the NDDC board.

“We think that at this critical time of our national history, where we are divided along religious and ethnic divides, the Senate leadership that we need is a man that believes in teamwork and not a superman who will lord over other leaders and colleagues because, in the national assembly, it will need a great deal of teamwork to pull a bill through.

“What Nigeria needs urgently in the National Assembly is purpose-driven, visionary, selfless, and people-oriented leadership, to make informed and relevant laws that will better the lives of Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora.

“We should not forget in a hurry how the Saraki and Buhari frosty relationship impinged on governance in President Buhari’s first tenure, we can’t afford a repeat of that in the Tinubu-led government, that will be too much baggage and a drag,” the group warned.





