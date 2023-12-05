A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Mr Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said the filing of cross appeal at the Supreme Court by the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleging Governor Abba Yusuf of submitted a forged academic certificate disqualifying him from holding the governorship position amounted to chasing shadows.

Ajadi, while speaking on Monday, said the APC should provide proof that the certificate submitted by the governor, to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is forged.

He noted that the APC is pursuing another dead end in its desperate move to unseat the choice of Kano State people.

According to him: “APC should realise that Nigeria is not a banana republic. There is no how the party tries, it cannot succeed in upturning the victory of our great party in Kano State.

“Governor Abba Yusuf will serve for eight years as governor.

“Our members should remain calm despite this provocation. We must maintain peace. We are sure of getting justice at the Supreme Court.”

The two parties, APC and the NNPP as well as their candidates, Governor Abba Yusuf and Yusuf Guwana respectively are at the Supreme Court following a judgment given by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Yusuf filed an appeal against the judgment of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which declared the APC flagbearer, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the winner of the state’s governorship poll held on March 18.

However, a discrepancy arose between the judgment read in court and the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment.

The NNPP appealed to the Supreme Court, claiming that the CTC upheld Yusuf’s election but the Court of Appeal acknowledged a clerical error in the CTC and promised correction.

In March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Abba Yusuf of the NNPP the winner of the Kano governorship election, with a margin of over 100,000 votes.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE