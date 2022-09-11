ALGON boss urges African leaders to declare climate change global emergency

National President of the Association of Local government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon Kolade Alabi has urged African leaders to declare climate change as a global emergency.

He stated this at the weekend when he joined other delegations of top Nigerian technocrats and international experts at the African Union Summit on global centre adaptation held in Rotterdam Netherlands.

Hon Alabi who decried the high rate of increasing dangers of climate change globally stressed that any right-thinking person on earth has a duty towards taking actions that will protect the earth from destruction.

ALGON boss who reiterated the commitment of the association under his leadership promised to collaborate with the international community to facilitate accelerated development at the grassroots in line with international best practices.

Hon Alabi added that the overall focus of the summit was to explore significant opportunities for job creation in rural areas as well as to ensure increases in productivity for GDP growth and poverty reduction.

The summit which brought together global leaders from across governments, international organisations, multilateral development banks, the private sector, mayors, civil society, youth leaders, and other stakeholders was also to raise the ambition of adaptation action for the continent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed: Why Atiku Is Cautious Over Call For Ayu’s Sack

DESPITE the eagerness of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to work with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on the 2023 elections, he is constrained to assume a careful approach in order not to lose the loyalty of the North, investigations have revealed….

Nigeria Needs Restructuring To Avert Retrogression —Bishop Wale Oke

Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries and the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Federal Government to restructure, re-engineer and re-orientate the nation……